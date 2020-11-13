Inordinate delay in Louis Berger scam probe concerns LDP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Assam has raised concern over the inordinate delay in the Louis Berger probe in the state. The party has accused the BJP government for the delay and said this government is protecting the culprits.

In a press statement, national chairman of LDP Prodyut Bora said that it is very unfortunate that Louis Berger investigation is still not completed whereas they have already been heavily penalised in America back in 2015 itself where they have admitted criminal responsibility for bribery in countries like India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Kuwait.

State chairman of LDP Holiram Terang reminded BJP of the booklet titled ‘Water Supply Scam 2010 in Goa and Guwahati’, released on July 21, 2015 at a meeting in New Delhi attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself where BJP alleged Himanta Biswa Sarma as the key suspect of the scam related to a water supply project in Guwahati where Louis Berger was the service provider.

“Sarma was in congress at that time. But in the same year he joined BJP as a minister in the Sonowal cabinet. Since then, BJP has maintained complete silence on the issue”, he added.

State President of LDP Guna Gogoi reminded the current chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal when he demanded then chief minister Tarun Gogoi to clarify his stand on the scam and said now it is time that Sonowal should clear his stand and let people of Assam know what he has done in the last five years to catch the perpetrators.

In the press release, LDP has expressed its disappointment on the slow pace of investigation and demanded CBI to share a detailed update of the investigation they have done till today.