Intensified vaccination programme launched in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR, June 19: Sivasagar district administration has resolved to intensify the Covid- 19 vaccination programme in the district including tea garden areas following fresh directives from the government.

Sivasagar DC Bishnu Kamal Bora, in a meeting held on Saturday with the tea garden managers and officials of health department, the administration decided to inoculate 3600 beneficiaries with Covishield in 18 tea gardens on June 21.

The rest of the gardens will be covered in the next phase. The administration decided to sanitise the tea garden residents about the importance of the vaccines through posters and banners. Administration will provide all the necessary kits for the intensive programme. People above 18 years of age will be able to take the first jab.

Dr Shyamanta Madhov Sarma in the meeting stressed on uploading the details of vaccination the same day before 12 midnight even if there is no internet coverage in particular centre. Further, the beneficiaries will be able take the vaccines after spot registration and the Covid-19 testing is not mandatory. Fifty percent of the total vaccines received by the district have been reserved for the tea gardens.