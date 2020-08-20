Intensive corona testing in Diphu on cards

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 19: In a bid to dispel doubts and misconceptions regarding Covid pandemic among the general public, the Karbi Anglong district administration will carry out intensive testing in urban areas, particularly in Diphu.

This was decided at a meeting organised by the district administration at Circuit House here on Wednesday.

In this regard suggestions from social organisations, senior citizens and health officials have been taken in the meet.

The district administration noted that most of the misunderstanding arose from not understanding medical and testing procedures. Adding to the confusion is the messages in social media about the financial benefit to the state government and certain individuals on increasing the number of COVID-19 infections.

DC, ACS, Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha, ADC, ACS, Partha Jahari, and social organisation leaders attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, two have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Bakalia on Wednesday. The headmaster of Sunpura Anchalic High School, Thanuram Nath, and a businessman Kandarp Keot of Bakalia market have tested positive for the virus. They had been sent to Covid Care Centre, Taralangso, Diphu.