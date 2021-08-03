Inter-district movement likely to open from Aug 16

Fresh Covid-19 SOP: Curfew relaxed till 5 pm in all districts except Golaghat, Lakhimpur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: With Covid-19 positivity rate going down slightly, the Assam government on Monday issued a fresh set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), easing various restrictions and relaxation in all the districts.

However, the Red Zone districts of Golaghat and Lakhimpur will have no curfew relaxations. Shops and businesses can operate from 5 am to 1 pm and the curfew will be in place from 2 pm to 5 am in both the districts, where the number of positive cases is still high.

“We have decided to relax the curfew timing. From now onwards the curfew in all districts of the state except Golaghat and Lakhimpur will start from 5 pm,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here.

Sarma said that in the two districts curfew timing has been decided to be reduced too. From the total lockdown imposed currently in these two districts, it has been relaxed till 2 pm.

“The business establishments can run upto 1 PM,” the chief minister said.

Sarma added further that the state government may relax the curfew timing till 6 pm in the coming week if the situation remains under control.

“If there is an improvement trend in the Covid situation, then we may start inter-district transportation from August 16,” he added.

“There will be no round the clock curfew in the state. However, the positivity rate became moderate in two districts viz., Golaghat and Lakhimpur, the partial curfew time in the two districts will be from 5 pm to 5 am,” the notification said.

“All work places, business establishments, dine in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, take away of food from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries opening of sale counters showroom etc, of cold storages, warehouses will be will be upto 1 pm in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts, and 4 pm in rest of the districts,” the notification said.

“The shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be open up to 5 pm in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts and up to 4 pm in the rest of the districts,” it said.

“All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, movement of goods will continue,” it said.

“All public transport authorities shall enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc,” it said.

Public gathering is allowed for up to 10 persons for marriage or funeral programmes.

Wearing a face mask is compulsory in all public places. Excise authorities will take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts.

“Further, regarding restrictions on inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, need based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, re-opening of religious places and state protected monuments & sites etc. decision will be considered after August 7, depending on the progression of reduction in case load,” it added.