Inter-state border row: Give and take policy to be opposed

WKADCC and ASDC hold meeting with Langhemphi locals

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 5: A joint team of West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC) and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) visited Langhemphi in West Karbi Anglong in the Meghalaya-Assam inter-state border on Saturday and held a meeting with the locals.

In the meeting the two parties assured that they would strongly oppose the ‘give and take’ policy reportedly adopted by both governments of Meghalaya and Assam in the name of solving the inter-border issue.

The meeting was attended by local village headmen, SGBs, and KSA leaders.

Vice president of West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC), Sing Teron said that the authority of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) should clarify to the people of border areas on the ‘give and take policy’ adopted by the governments of Meghalaya and Assam.

General secretary of ASDC and former CEM of KAAC, Jotson Bey said, “If the government cannot protect the land of West Karbi Anglong then leave it to the people. We will fight on our own for the protection of our land.”