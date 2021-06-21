International Conference at B Borooah College

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: The department of Chemistry, B Borooah College in association with Assam Science Society has successfully organised an international conference on “Progress and Challenges in Modern Day Science” on June 17 and 18 on virtual mode.

The inaugural session began with the objective of the conference enunciated by Bijoy Sankar Goswami, convener of the conference. The welcome address was given by Satyendra Nath Barman, Principal, B Borooah College. The president of Assam Science Society Prof. Mohan Ch Kalita in his opening remarks talked about more thrust to be given to scientific research.

The keynote address of the conference was delivered by the vice chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique. Prof. Handique spoke eloquently on the theme of the conference. The inaugural session was attended by vice chancellor of Madhavdev University Prof. Dibakar Ch Deka.

The conference had three plenary lectures delivered by Prof. Thalappil Pradeep of IIT Madras, Prof Tomislav Friscic of McGill University, Canada and Prof William Jones of Cambridge University, UK. Prof. Pradeep, a recipient of Padma Shri Award in 2020, spoke about molecular chemistry of nanoparticles and also on international clean water projects. Prof Friscic, a leading chemist, spoke on mechanochemistry.

Prof. William Jones an Emeritus Professor at the Yusuf Hameid department of Chemistry at the University of Cambridge gave an illuminating talk on disappearing polymorphs. Scientist Dr Yusuf Hameid under whose name the department of chemistry is now known in Cambridge and the Chairman of pharmaceutical giant Cipla was also present. ,

There were eight sessions which were chaired by Prof Dibakar Ch Deka, vice chancellor of Madhavdev University, Prof. Pranabjyoti Das, retired head of dept, of Chemistry Gauhati University, Prof Manjt Kr Bhattacharyya of Cotton University, Prof Upasana Bora Sinha of Nagaland University, Pranjit Barman of NIT Silchar, Tridib Kr Sarma of IIT Indore, Rupam Jyoti Sarma of Gauhati University and Bipul Sarma of Tezpur University.

There were nine invited lectures delivered by Mausam Kalita (Stanford University, USA), Rupam Jyoti Sarma (Gauhati University), Pankaj Kumar Koli (IISER Tirupati), Gabriela Schneider-Rauber (Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, Brazil) , Rupam Sarma (University of Kentucky, USA), Geetha Bolla (Ben-Gurion Universit́y, Israel), Bipul Sarma (Tezpur University), Ankur Kanti Guha (Cotton University) and Debajit Sarma (IIT Patna).

Apart from invited lectures there were short invited lectures, oral presentations and poster presentations. The participants were from various institutions of the globe Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (Germany), Rowan University (USA), Technion-Israel Insitute of Technology (Israel), JNCASR(India), State University of New York (USA), Bengurion University (Israel), Virginia Commonwealth University(USA), Humboldt-Universitatzu (Germany), Cotton University (India), University of California (USA), University of Sharjah (UAE), University of Gottingen (Germany), Universitat Stuttgart (Germany), Kaziranga University, Uppsala University (Sweden), Northwestern University(USA), National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University(Taiwan), Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (Spain), Shiv Nadar University, IIT Guwahati, Gauhati University, IISER Kolkata, Presidency University, Assam Don Bosco University, IASST, Bhattadev University, North East Hill University, Nowgong College, Behala College, Sipajhar College, Tinsukia College, Morigaon College, Cachar College, ́DKD College, Assam Engineering College, B Borooah College,etc. There were participants from industries including Unimax Medical Systems Inc. (Taiwan), FuturCeuticals Inc. (USA) etc.

In a one of its kind the conference has earmarked one session especially for women scientists, and the session was held in honour of Sutopa Raichaudhury, head of dept. of Chemistry, B Borooah College, who is retiring this June. The idea of having a women scientist’s session has been widely appreciated by the scientists.

The two day long programme with more than 200 participants ended with the valedictory session in which the secretary Assam Science Society Jagadindra Roychoudhury, Principal of B Borooah College and vice principal of the College made closing remarks.