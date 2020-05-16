International Day of Families observed

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, May 16: Family Strengthening Programme of SOS Children’s Village Hojai observed ‘International Day of Families’ on Friday, at its community locations of Kumorakata and Dhanuharbasti.

The event was managed by the field animators and tutors from the location. Children and caregivers participated in the programme and shared their views with singing and poem recitation competitions also being organised, on the occasion, among the children.