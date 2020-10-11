International Day of the Girl Child celebrated in Silchar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Oct 11: The International Day of the Girl Child was celebrated in Silchar along with the rest of the state on Sunday.

The function was organised by the District Social Welfare Office in collaboration with the district administration at Zilla Parishad conference hall in presence of MLAs, Silchar and Udharbond, CEO, Zilla Parishad, ADC (Social Welfare), Joint Director of Health Services and officials of Education department.

Meritorious girl students who secured the highest percentage in HSLC and HS examinations of Cachar district were felicitated by the dignitaries and officials. Prizes were also awarded to the students who participated in art, culture and debate competitions that were organised by the administration during the closing ceremony of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi in collaboration with the Education department.

A sticker campaign with Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was also put on government vehicles of the district administration as well as on the vehicles of MLAs. Furthermore, a montage of all the successful women of Cachar district was prepared to inspire the young minds.

MLA, Silchar, Dilip Kumar Paul called for an end to the problems girls face and to recognize their rights and the unique challenges they encounter in life. Paul said there was a need for equal rights in all spheres for the girl child. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a slew of schemes for empowering girls, the notable being Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. MLA, Udharbond, Mihir Kanti Shome underscored the need to empower girls and help them to get their rights so that they can face the challenges all over the world and meet their needs. They felt that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative of the Government of India provided ample opportunities for girl students to focus on ways to empower themselves. “Much progress has been made in the last two decades to ensure every girl is able to grow and develop in good health, still, there is much to do,” they opined.