International day of the Girl Child observed

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Oct 11: SOS Children’s Villages Family Strengthening Programme, Hojai observed the International day of the Girl Child at Dhanuhar Basti Community of Hojai on Sunday.

The objective of the programme was to recognise girls’ rights and the challenges girls face around the world. Notably, Family Strengthening Program,Hojai is an outreach Program of SOS Children’s Villages working with families and preventing child abandonment and presently is working with 800 direct beneficiaries at 5 communities. Speaking on the occasion, Chittaranjan Mohanty, Assistant Director, FS emphasized that SOS dreams to have a world where all Gender are treated equally.