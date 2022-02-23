International Mother Language Day Observed At Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 22: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in association with Assamese department of Nowgong College, the proposed state university on occasion of the International Mother Language Day, organised a lecture at Jajneswar Sarma auditorium on Monday.

The programme was chaired by Dipak Kumar Bora, professor, Assamese department and Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of the college inaugurated the lecture while Dhanada Devi, HOD, Assamese department anchored the entire programme. Guna Saikia, the retired professor of the college graced the occasion as keynote speaker.

While addressing the occasion, Prof Saikia said that a large number of languages of the world are on the verge of extinction because of negligence as well as disrespect of the people towards their own mother tongues.

It is also going to happen in the case of the Assamese language as well, Saikia reiterated.

Later, Dr Sarat Borkatoki and the budding TV scribe Nilutpal Bora jointly inaugurated the new training center for learning languages of various tribes of the state which was set up under leadership of Dr Farista Yasmin, academic member secretary to Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Nowgong College, a release added.