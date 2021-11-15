International poets meet begins at Bodofa Cultural Complex

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 14: Kokrajhar Literary Festival-2021 began on Sunday at the Bodofa Cultural complex in Kokrajhar with a three-day program.

An international poets’ meet was also organised in the festival where poems of more than 113 languages from different literary societies and communities from different states of India and abroad are also participating.

The first ever literary festival is being organised by the BTR administration to create an environment of peace and love in the society.

Chairman of the reception committee of the festival Dr Surath Narzary hoisted the festival flag and Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Taren Boro hoisted the sabha flag on the occasion.

Eminent writer from Rajasthan Meetesh Nirmohi graced the event as chief guest on the first day.

Over 200 poets from all over the world are participating in the event which will be held in offline and online mode.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro lit the lamp to inaugurate the festival which saw a good participation from audiences across the country representing about 100 different languages that marked poetry for peace and love among the society.

In the inaugural session, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Taren Boro, ABSU president Dipen Boro, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTC principal secretary Shantanu P Gotmare were prominent attendees on the occasion.

Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Taren Boro said that the festival is an initiative to create a healthy literary environment in the region.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro has said that the BTR administration has carried out an initiative to extend the environment for building up healthy integration with paving the way for peace.

Nirmohi has lauded the literary festival cum poets meet held in Kokrajhar, and said that it is the need of the hour to have healthy welfare and integration among all sections of the society across the country. He said that the festival is marking a new way for creating communication among the writers of different languages representing various communities in the state.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.