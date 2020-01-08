HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Union minister for environment, forest & climate change, information & broadcasting and heavy industries and public enterprise, Prakash Javadekar presented the first International Yoga Day Media Awards to Pranjal Sen Deka, editor, Dainik Agradoot, in a function, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union minister of state for AYUSH (Independent) and Defence Shripad Yesso Naik, the head of jury and chairman, Press Council of India (PCI), Justice CK Prasad and Union secretary, ministry of information & broadcasting Ravi Mittal were also present in the function.