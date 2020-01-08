Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Union minister for environment, forest & climate change, information & broadcasting and heavy industries and public enterprise, Prakash Javadekar presented the first International Yoga Day Media Awards to Pranjal Sen Deka, editor, Dainik Agradoot, in a function, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Union minister of state for AYUSH (Independent) and Defence Shripad Yesso Naik, the head of jury and chairman, Press Council of India (PCI), Justice CK Prasad and Union secretary, ministry of information & broadcasting Ravi Mittal were also present in the function.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.