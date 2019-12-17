Internet services remain suspended despite HC order

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Internet services remained suspended in the state even as the Gauhati High Court passed an order directing the Assam government to consider restoration of internet services, both mobile internet services and broadband, from 3 pm on Tuesday.

Assam government has decided to file fresh petition in the High court to review its order stating that the law and order situation in the state is not congenial to restore internet services in the aftermath of widespread protest against the citizenship law in various parts of the state.

Suspension of internet has affected commercial activities dependent on online transactions and mobile applications, particularly banking, cab services, food delivery and e-commerce sectors.

Internet services have remained suspended in the state since December 11 following protests against the citizenship law.

Broadband services were restored on Tuesday but mobile internet remained suspended causing hardship to people dependent on mobile apps and other online services.

After hearing four PILs and considering the difficulties faced by people, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order on Tuesday directing the state government to consider restoration of internet services.

The order also said that while restoring the services, the authorities should take into consideration the input of the prevailing situation.

The court fixed December 19 as the next date of hearing.

The PILs were filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, lawyer Bonoshri Gogoi and others on the issue of suspension of internet services, both mobile data and broadband, since December 11 evening.

People are facing difficulties in withdrawing or transferring money online and as there is no internet, debit and credit cards also cannot be used for making online transactions.

With a halt on online transactions, people have become more dependent on cash leading to its shortage in the ATMs.

The banks are regularly replenishing cash in the ATMs and mobile ATMs have also been put into service in some areas but the measures are still not enough in easing the situation.

The worst affected, however, are mobile app-dependent cab and bike services like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Ola and Uber cab drivers had staged a protest on Tuesday by lining their vehicles on the streets and seeking alms.

Food delivery service applications such as Swiggy and Zomato have also been affected.

E-commerce sector, too, has been hit with people not being able to order items or receive products they have already ordered.

Students are also facing difficulties in submitting applications online.