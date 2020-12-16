Interview for home guards of Barak valley on Dec 21

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 16: Home guards volunteers of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi District who had already submitted their willingness forms in response to the advertisement communicated through an official letter dated November 3 last and ex-home guards volunteers who had already submitted their willingness forms in the prescribed format and opted to continue has Home guards have been to appear along with their original documents on December 21 next.

Issuing a letter to this effect on Monday, District Commandant Home guards and Member Secretary Physical Fitness Board stated that the home guards volunteers and Ex home guards volunteers of Karimganj and Hailakandi District will have to appear before Board at DTC home guards, Dayapur, Udharbandh, Cachar.

It further stated that the volunteers who have not received the assessment serial number should contact the office of the District Commandant, home guards, Cachar and respective wing Home guards of Karimganj and Hailakandi District.