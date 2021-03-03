Int’l Sivasagar Siva festival from March 10

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 2: The third International Sivasagar Siva Festival 2021 will start from March 10 in Sivasagar town.

The three day festival which will be held on the premises and outside of Sivadoul campus will end on March 12. The festival begins on the auspicious day of Sivaratri every year in the Assamese month of Fagun and thousands of devotees of Lord Siva throng the three century old brick and stone masonry made tallest Siva temple in India( 40 meters) built by Ambika Devi, wife of Ahom King Swargadeo Siva Singha in 1737.

Informing media on the preparation, Basanta Gogoi, secretary, Sivasagar Suva Doul Development Committee on Monday said that in keeping with the Covid- 19 induced restrictions on mass gathering, the committee decided to do away with expansive programmes.

In so far security was concerned the committee with Sivasagar district administration will take all preparations and install cctvs at every corner of the Doul campus. The traditional mela will also be organized on the streets around the three Douls –Siva, Devi and Bishnu, the Fuleswari Girls’ HS School field and the Tai Ahom Kristi Vikas Kendra.

The committee has started issuing space allotments to vendors coming from different places. Cultural programmes will be held at Dolmukh Chariali. The committee has assured the public that there will be no items offensive to the local culture in the Ananda melas taking part in the festival. Sivasagar DC Bishnu Kamal Bora will inaugurate the festival while Sivasagar SP Amitabh Sinha will be the guest of honour in the concluding function on March 12.