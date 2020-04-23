Intrastate movement of people for 3 days from April 25

ASTC to ply buses on designated routes ** Pvt vehicle owners to get e-pass

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 22: In a bid to provide some relief to people stranded various parts of the stated due to lockdown against COVID-19, Assam government has decided to allow intrastate and intra district movement of migrant labourers, including cases of medical emergency to return home for three days from April 25 with permission from the respective deputy commissioners.

Announcing this on Wednesday, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the movement of people will be allowed by respective deputy commissioners based on the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The government will arrange Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses on designated routes for the people without any vehicle or transport means. Such people will have to call to 104. However, priorities will be given to the students, women and senior citizens.

The people stuck with their own vehicles amid COVID-19 lockdown have to apply for the e-pass from DCs for such movement.

Sarma said only those returning home or going to work, as many government offices have reopened, will be allowed to move from one district to another.

Patients who need to visit hospitals and their attendants will also be issued passes by the deputy commissioners after examining their applications, he further said.

“However, this is not a blanket permission but will be conditional and people can avail this only with the prior approval of deputy commissioners”, the minister said.

The minister also said people with private vehicles who are stranded in another district away from home will also have to obtain passes from the deputy commissioners.

Anyone who uses the services of migrant workers can also apply to seek permission for their movement but not more than 25 people will be allowed in a vehicle as per the MHA guidelines, he said.

The ASTC will operate buses on designated routes for those who don’t own vehicles and are stranded away from their homes.

People who want to avail this facility will have to call on helpline number 104.

The ASTC will be provided with the data and it will make arrangements accordingly on a case-by-case basis, Sarma said.

However, the minister clarified that the government will take strict action against those vehicles plying on roads with the e-passes issued for patients but without patient on board.

It may not be possible to accommodate everyone within three days as the ASTC has a limited number of buses, he added.