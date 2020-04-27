Intrastate movement: Two-way travel from April 28 to 30

12,000 stranded people ferried on Day 2

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 26: Assam government has decided to extend the intrastate movement of stranded people till April 30.

“Now, the state government will allow two-way travel – from one destination to the other and vice-versa – on April 28, 29 and 30 to facilitate people to bring back families stranded in other places,” the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference here on Sunday.

However, the restrictions will remain in force in the districts under Red Zone, he said.

A total of 73 thousand stranded people with their vehicles applied for permission from respective deputy commissioners to return home.

Of them, 26 thousand returned with their own vehicles on the first day. Around 38 thousand applied for the round trip to bring back their family members.

Passes will be provided to them for April 28, 29 and 30, he said.

Earlier, the state government allowed inter-district travel for the stranded people on April 25, 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, more than 12,000 stranded people in the state were ferried in 800 ASTC buses on Sunday, the second-day of the three-day movement allowed by the state government during the lockdown.

Informing this here on Sunday, the state Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that because of the lockdown, many people were stuck in different parts of the state and as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, it has been decided to allow inter-district movement during April 25-27.

He said over 300 buses plied on the first day from different districts, carrying over 5,000 stranded people.

The total number of registered applicants through 104 helpline number was 41,651. The lines were closed on midnight of April 23, 2020. On April 25, 2020, the Transport Department put 323 buses into service for facilitating the travel of around 5,000 registered passengers for short distance journeys in 18 districts.

According to him, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) busses had ferried around 1.4 lakh people across the state during three days from ‘Janata Curfew’ last month till the start of lockdown.

The ASTC has also been extending support to manage the situation arising from the pandemic in the state by providing 211 buses, which are now operating in coordination with district administrations, hospitals, police and municipal bodies, Patowary said.

“Of these 211 buses, 39 buses are operating with the Health Department and facilitating the movement of health officials,” he added.