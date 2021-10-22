Introduction of electric traction up to Kamakhya station

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: A landmark event was recorded on Thursday with the arrival of the first electric train at Kamakhya station of Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway. After the successful completion of Railway Electrification work up to Kamakhya station and authorisation granted by CRS/N. F. Circle, after the inspection from 7th to 9th October, the section from New Coochbehar to Kamakhya was opened for the operation of the Electric Traction.

The first ever electric train, i.e. NTSK/Parcel was received at Kamakhya station at 09:20 hours on Thursday. As such, this was a historical moment and a landmark achievement for N. F. Railway and NE region. With this, a total of 760 Route KM/1701 Track KM has been electrified on N. F. Railway. These works have been carried out by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

Up till now, the trains with electric locomotives were coming from Katihar and Malda up to New Coochbehar, where electric locomotives were being detached from the train and diesel locomotives were being attached for its onward journey. Now with the completion of Railway Electrification works and commissioning of the section up to Kamakhya, these trains will come directly up to Kamakhya without change of traction. As such, there will be direct connectivity from New Delhi to Kamakhya on Electric Traction without change of locomotive enroute.

At this point, it is worthwhile to note the numerous inherent benefits of electric traction i.e. higher speed potential enabling faster trains, saving of time and energy, increase energy efficiency with higher power to weight ratio, regenerative braking, higher hauling capacity with high horsepower locomotives, improve reliability and line capacity, pollution free mode of transportation, cost effective due to lesser maintenance and operating cost etc.

