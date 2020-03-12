IOCL to introduce eco-friendly BS-VI fuel from April 1

The upgradation to BS-VI is an effort to ensure a smooth transition to new pollution norms

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 12: Chief General Manager (CGM) and head of Indian oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), in the Northeast, G Ramesh said that all retail depots of IOCL in the state will very soon dispense BS-VI fuels from April 1 and move towards digitization.

“Upgrade to BS-VI is an effort of IOCL to ensure a smooth transition to new pollution norms and digitization of oil sector by IOCL,” he added.

As a part of the digitization, several initiatives have been started which include a unified mobile app to monitor fuel needs of the consumer, issuance of e-receipts to the consumer, booking Indane cylinders through WhatsApp messaging app and introduced toll-free no -1906 and we.iocl.com where consumers can send feedback or lodge complaints.

In order to promote a cashless economy, Ramesh informed that IOCL has also rolled out a cash back campaign wherein a customer can get 10% cash back on refueling with UPI or card and 40 lucky customers can win Rs 5000 through lucky draw every evening.

He also informed that IOCL has spent Rs 17000 crore on refinery upgrade for BS-VI in whole India and around Rs 400 crore in the northeast.

“Many new retail outlets and LPG distributorship have been commissioned for Arunachal Pradesh and nearly 100 in the northeast states will be retrofitted with modern amenities as a part of Indian Oil’s effort to augment existing infrastructure,” he added.

Ramesh hoped that these oil outlets will not only increase the investment in the northeast but will also provide employment and reach to both directly and indirectly to people living in urban as well as rural areas in their services.

The Indian Oil officials told that under its CSR activities the Indian Oil has spent Rs. 7 crores in Arunachal Pradesh in the last three years.

As of now the refilling station located at Emchi in Doimukh circle is catering to several needs of consumers of state, however there is a proposal of establishment of RO at Bhalukpong for Western Arunachal and Namsai for Eastern Arunachal Pradesh respectively subject to availability of sufficient land for the purpose.