IPL betting racket busted in Dibrugarh, 2 held

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Oct 6: Dibrugarh police on Wednesday busted an IPL betting racket and arrested two persons from different locations of Dibrugarh town.

They have been identified as- Shakti Singh (27) from Graham Bazar, Dibrugarh and Sahid Khan (39) from Amolapatty, Dibrugarh found to be involved in online betting during IPL matches.

Dibrugarh Police registered a case No. 1935/2021 u/s 14/15, Assam Game & Betting Act in Dibrugarh police station.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said, “We have received some more names involved in such betting during the interrogation. Police will take action against all those involved.”

According to sources, IPL betting has been going on in Dibrugarh and many people are involved in the betting.

Sources informed that recently many young boys of Dibrugarh lost lakhs of rupees in IPL betting.

“Recently a boy lost Rs 10 lakh in IPL betting. Such betting should be stopped by any means and the police should monitor such illegal activities,” said a source.

Sources informed that a big nexus of IPL betting has been secretly going on in Dibrugarh.

“The main racketeer of IPL betting has not been arrested yet. He is managing everyone and running his illegal business with the support of some corrupt policemen,” said a source.

