IPPI prog to start from Feb 1 in East Garo Hills

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Jan 29: The first round of Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Program, covering the children from 0-5 years in East Garo Hills is scheduled to be held from February 1-3 next.

According to the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), the oral polio vaccine will be administered to the children at various polio booths located at Anganwadi centres, Health Facilities and market areas on the first day. The team members comprising ANMs, Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and the volunteers will go for door to door for the same on the second and third day respectively.