IR extends cancellation of all passenger train services

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 2: In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, Indian Railways decided to extend the cancellation of all passenger train services. Accordingly, all trains including long-distance, intercity, local passenger and narrow gauge trains remain cancelled till May 17 next.

Additionally, no journey tickets are being issued to the passengers for travel. However, the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places is scheduled to be carried out by the Shramik special trains, as required by the State Governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by MHA.

Notably, the special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. However, the freight and parcel train operations will remain uninterrupted.