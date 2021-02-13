IRCS distributes blankets to homeless

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 13: The Dima Hasao branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) as part of humanitarian services, on Saturday distributed free blankets to the homeless and needy families in Haflong.

IRCS secretary Nirmal Singh termed it to be a small gesture towards the homeless and needy families identified by the Red Cross in Haflong town area. During the distribution Dima Hasao IRCS treasurer Nantu Malakar; members Pannalal Sarkar, Mohini Saha, Parbtai Saha, were present among others.