IRCTC, SBI Card launch co-branded contactless credit card on Rupay platform

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: In yet another initiative towards pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’, ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make In India’ and towards fulfilment of the mission of Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal in achieving greater self reliance for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and engaging with the world from a position of strength, IRCTC and SBI Card together launched their new co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay Platform.

The new credit card was dedicated to the service of the nation by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry recently. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, “We are strongly committed in making Railways ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ in all the fields with ‘Make in India’ initiatives as envisaged by the Prime Minister.

The IRCTC SBI co-branded card working on RuPay Platform is one of the many ‘Make in India’ activities undertaken by the Railways.” With the aim to offer a safe transaction environment to the customers, the new RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby the users can expedite their transactions at the POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines without requiring swiping the card.

Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the new co-branded credit card offers the rail passengers maximum savings proposition on their travel together with exclusive benefits on retail, dining and entertainment as well as transaction fee waivers.

The cardholders will receive up to 10% value back on 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Executive Chair Car & AC Chair Car bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers online transaction fee waiver (1% of transaction amount), 1% fuel surcharge waiver and 4 premium lounge free access at Railway stations in a year (one per quarter).

The users of the card will receive 350 Bonus Reward Points upon activation of the card with a minimum spend. The users can redeem the accumulated reward points against purchase of train tickets on IRCTC’s ticketing website.