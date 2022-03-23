Irked over PIL petition citizens burn effigies in Kokrajhar

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR, March 22: Citizens of greater Kokrajhar town staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday in Kokrajhar town along JD Road and burnt effigies in protest against the persons who lodged a PIL petition with Gauhati High Court against the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) accord recently.

Notably, several intellectuals and social activists of the Bodoland region including ex-MP Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary, ex-minister Chandan Brahma, ex BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyary, noted authors Dr Mangalsingh Hazoary, Dr Dinanath Basumatary, ex-BTC executive member Derhasat Basumatary filed a PIL with Gauhati High Court against the BTR accord on March 17 last. The PIL sought immediate response against the historic BTR accord which was regarded as the third Bodo peace accord in the state of Assam where all four factions of former NDFB organisations, ABSU leaders, and UBPO leaders signed the peace accord.

Hundreds of protestors strongly objected and condemned the PIL petition lodged with the High Court and demanded immediate withdrawal of the same. They further demanded proper implementation of all clauses of the BTR with letter and spirit.