Irked villagers detain four health workers during Covid testing

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Aug 9: Dissatisfied with the way the patients were treated, locals of Doyangmukh village under Kheroni PS in Karbi Anglong district detained four health workers while they were conducting Covid tests in the village on Sunday.

Reportedly on August 4, five health workers came to Doyangmukh to do rapid testing. 11 locals were found COVID-19 positive in the test.

Among the 11 were 2 women and 9 men. The women were taken to Kheroni, Covid Care Centre (CCC) and the men were taken to Tumpreng CCC.

The locals thereafter alleged that the patients were not treated properly, and that there was lack of proper facility at CCC and containment zone was not declared around the CCC.

On Saturday, when the four health workers arrived at Doyangmukh to carry out rapid testing again the locals detained them for more than two hours.

However, timely intervention by Kheroni police station incharge Anthony Rongpi saved the day.

He talked to the agitated people and calmed them down and the health workers were released without any harm.