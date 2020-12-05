Islamic terror funding groups pumping money to Ajmal Foundation

‘Out of Rs 69.55 cr only Rs 2.5 cr spent on education’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: Perfume baron Maulana Badruddin Ajmal’s Ajmal Foundation has allegedly received foreign funding from various organisations which have a link with terrorist outfits. The shocking revelation was made by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) a legal rights organisation affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The LRO alleged Ajmal Foundation of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by using this foreign capital.

The LRO also listed the names of the NGOs that have been providing funds to the Ajmal Foundation. One of them was the UK-based Al Imdaad Foundation which has been allegedly directly linked to Palestinian resistance spearheading terror group Hamas which is known for orchestrating numerous suicide bombings in Palestine against Israelis.

The list included another group Ummah Welfare Trust UK which is accused of money laundering and terror financing. Similarly, another donor of Ajmal Foundation was Turkey-based IHH- Insani Yardim Vakfi (Foundation for Human Rights & Freedoms n Humanitarian Relief) which is flagged by many government agencies from across the world for having direct links with the Al-Qaida terror group.

Another organisation which has been providing funds to Ajmal Foundation is Muslim Aid UK, known for its direct connections with Kashmiri terror group Hizbul Mujahidin.

The LRO also claimed that the Ajmal Foundation got Rs 69.55 crore out of which only Rs. 2.5 crore have been spent on education. The rest have been routed for AIUDF, it said.

Following the revelation, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded a probe into the matter and said, “So far people of Assam used to know that Ajmal Foundation has been doing charity works with Ajmal’s own money. But the findings have revealed how organisations linked to terror activities were funding Ajmal Foundation. I am sure the Central government will take note of the development.”

Reacting to the LRO claims, Ajmal said, “If there were any terror links and anomalies and if it would have violated FCRA guidelines then I am sure the Centre must have acted already. If the government raises any objection, then I will answer them.”