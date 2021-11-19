‘Island of Silence’: A rich biodiversity hotspot in Assam

Ex-ULFA man takes up Sasoni Merbeel conservation responsibility



HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Nov 18: The ‘Island of Silence’ Sasoni Merbeel has huge potential for becoming an eco-tourism hotspot in the country.

The ‘Island of Silence’ has been spread over 1,550 bighas of land. Sasoni Merbeel is situated at Naharkatia in upper Assam Dibrugarh. It is known for its rich biodiversity.

The Merbeel (wetland) has been witnessing huge numbers of migratory birds every year.

The main architect behind the project is ex-ULFA leader Monimanik Gogoi.

Monimanik has been associated with the Sasoni Merbeel ecotourism project for the last 10 years.

Many people in the villages have become self-employed due to the project. Gogoi has taught the people of the villages to become self-employed.

The ex-ULFA leader has faced lots of difficulties during the initial days of the project but his strong determination and positive attitude helped him to overcome the challenging times.

“Sasoni Merbeel is known as the ‘Island of Silence’ because of its calm and cool environment. I cannot express this feeling because it is something different. We have a good dedicated team which is working hard for the conservation of Sasoni Merbeel,” Monimanik Gogoi said.

Gogoi said, “Merbeel is an Island and a remarkable biodiversity hot spot. A place of natural beauty not only terms of its mystic charm but also in the qualities of its wildlife. The natural wealth in the spot have made this place (Island) one of the most cherished tourist destinations in the state. That goes for its wild fauna like birds, animals, butterflies, fishes, tortoise, python, snakes etc. and it’s warm and welcoming ambience. Every year tourists from foreign countries visit Merbeel for birdwatching.”

He said, “We have built four cottages for night stays but it has not started yet. Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has helped us with funds to construct the cottages. A total of eight families can stay in the cottages.”

“Oil India Limited has given Rs 1 core 16 lakh for the development of the Sasoni Merbeel ecotourism project. OIL has been helping us through various ways in developing the project. For the conservation of Sasoni Merbeel, the villagers have played a crucial role by donating their land for the project. Everyone has been deeply involved with the project,” Gogoi said.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.