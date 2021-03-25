 Islary sounds hopeful, Pramila negates anti-incumbency

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 24: Electioneering campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in 30 Kokrajhar East constituency has been gaining momentum as candidates from various political parties including United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and independent candidates are in the fray.

A total five candidates are in fray to contest the assembly elections in Kokrajhar East constituency including BPF, UPPL parties.

Over 400 new members from various parties and organisations including ex BLT members have joined the UPPL party on Wednesday at two different places at Athiabari and Laodonga under Kokrajhar East constituency ahead the assembly elections in Kokrajhar district.

UPPL candidate for Kokrajhar East constituency Lawrence Islary and several senior party leaders have welcomed and offered warm felicitation to the new members with traditional Phulam Gamocha and Aronai.

Islary has been addressing several public meetings in the constituency to woo the common masses and assured for massive development and welfare aspects for the citizens across the society.

He said that he will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections with public support as people cutting across the society are wanting parivartan and development among the society and accordingly his candidature will be getting majority supports to beat the sitting MLA and Assam Social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma.

He has alleged that BPF MLA from Kokrajhar East constituency, Brahma who has been representing the Kokrajhar East constituency since 1991 has done nothing for the common masses of the constituency.

He said that his UPPL party will win majority seats from the contesting constituencies across the four districts of the Bodoland Territorial Council and forming the state government.

Sitting BPF MLA and candidate for Kokrajhar East constituency, Pramila Rani Brahma has attended an election campaign meeting at Saralpara along the Indo-Bhutan border area in Kokrajhar district.

In her electioneering campaign, Brahma said that her BPF party was working for the welfare and development of the common masses since its inception in the region. She said that her party will be contesting in 12 constituencies across the BTC districts under the grand alliance Mahajot and all contesting candidates will be winning with majority supports.

She said she has been representing Kokrajhar East constituency and has been dedicating towards the social integration and upliftment cutting across the communities in the region as well state.

She has her hopeful that she is winning the Kokrajhar East constituency for seventh term and Mahajoth is forming government in the state.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Manaj Kumar Brahma has also seen busy in campaigning at various places in support of his candidature.

Brahma,was former two time executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council has been contesting as independent and hoping to get last laugh from Kokrajhar East constituency beating the BPF and UPPL candidates in the assembly elections.