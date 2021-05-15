Isolation centres to be set up at villages: Singhal 

Urban development minister reviews Sonitpur Covid measures

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 14: Urban development minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Covid-19 measures in Sonitpur district, where the cases of Covid-19 positive cases are rising causing death of several persons.

In a meeting with district administration, police and health officials, Singhal discussed the present situation and assured that he would be able to make the district more capable to curb the Covid pandemic situation. DC Manvendra Pratap Singh apprised him about all the possible measures taken by the district administration to curb the spread of Covid related infections.

Later, briefing the press, Singhal appealed to the public to comply with rules laid down by the administration.

“We’ll upgrade the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and ensure robust infrastructure. More ICU beds will be added, as well as extension and development of every department,” he said.

“We’ll extend isolation centres at panchayat level, it could be constituted with 3 to 5 villages which shall be opened to the villagers only,” he added.

During his chat, Singhal said that he has been given the opportunity to monitor the situation in Sonitpur, Darrang and Biswanath.

It is noteworthy that after visiting Biswanath he arrived in Tezpur on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the district reported more casualties on Friday. The deaths were reported from Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health. The deceased were identified as Lakhan Munda 81 (M), Bina Rani Devi (75) of Kailash Nagar in Tezpur and Gopal Singha 65 (M) of Borghat Khalihamari in Tezpur.

Earlier, the minister visited Tezpur Chowk Bazar and took stock of the situation arising out of the massive fire which destroyed the historic bazar in the town.

He assured the traders to extend all possible aid from the government. Later he left the scene to attend a meeting with district officials at DC’S conference hall.