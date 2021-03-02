IT department investigation wing sets control room

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: To curb the use of black money for electoral purposes and prevent monetary inducement by any person or parties in the upcoming assembly election of Assam, the investigation wing of income-tax department, Guwahati has set up a control room till April 6 next at Guwahati.

Any complaint regarding movement of cash and valuables can be shared by the vigilant citizens in following contacting numbers: 1800-345-3582, 9435114495. They can also send mail to [email protected].