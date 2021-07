BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 27: Anushka Bora brought laurels to the state, Biswanath district, and her homeland Itakhola by securing 99 percent in HS science in the recently declared ICSE result. Anushka Bora, daughter of Kuljit Bora; manager of Dekorai TE, Itakhola and Su rsree Bora; school teacher obtained 100 in Biology and Biotechnology, 99 in Physics and 97 in English; securing 99 percent in total. Anushka is also a good badminton player who has achieved many medals in the annual tournaments of her school.