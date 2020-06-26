It’s same old story: girls outshine boys

HS exam results: Pubali, Shraddha top Arts, Abinash in Science, Krishna tops Commerce

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: Like previous years girls outshone boys in the three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce in Higher Secondary (HS) final examination conducted by Assam Higher Education Council (AHSEC), the results of which were announced on Thursday.

In the Arts stream, the pass percentage of the girls was 81.42%, while the boys pass percentage was 76.52%.

Of 74,812 appearing boy students, 57,247 were declared pass. A total of 91,555 girl students appeared for the Arts stream, of them 74,547 were declared pass.

In the science stream, the girl’s pass percentage was 91.58 (13,249), while the boy’s pass percentage was 85.60% (26,525), including regular, institutional private and non-institutional private students.

In the Commerce stream also, the girls’ pass percentage is better than the boys.

Of 4,551 girls appeared for the exam, 4,208 were declared pass bearing a pass percentage of 92.46%.

The boys’ pass percentage is 86.69%. Of 13,162 boys appeared the exam, 11,411 were declared pass.

Two students grabbed the first position in Arts stream. Pubali Deka from Patharighat HS School in Darrang district and Shraddha Borgohain from Ramanujan Junior College in Nagaon topped the exam securing 481 marks out of 500.

Of successful candidates, 19,850 secured first division, 44,191 second and 67,753 students secured third division.

Three students shared the second position. They are: Kashmiri Das (Barpeta Vidyapeeth School, Barpeta), Anwesha Kashyap (Golaghat Jatiya Mahavidyalaya, Golaghat) and Saima (Abdul Hasib HS School, Hojai).

Seven students got top third positions. They are: Jusmita Goswami (Krishna Kanta Handique Jr College, Barpeta), Farhanur Rahman (Bongaigaon HS School) (EM) Bongaigaon, Mayurika Deka (Ranjit Sarma Academy Jr College, Darrang), Sangita Das (Pragmatic Academy Jr College, Kamrup Rural), Poli Borah (Concept Jr College, Nagaon), Priyakhi Bora (Ramanujan Jr College, Nagaon) and Moumita Konwar (R.D Jr College, Tinsukia).

The fourth position was shared by four students: Manashi Saharia (Brilliant Academy, Darrang), Debashree Bora (Cotton University, Kamrup Metro), Twahira Zaman (Madhab Dev Jr. College, Nagaon) and Jully Boishya (Ramanujan Jr. College, Nagaon).

Four students shared the fifth position. They are: Sarat Saikia (Dhemaji HS School, Dhemaji), Sampurna Batsayan (Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Kamrup Metro), Kaberi Konch (Ramanujan Jr. College, Nagaon) and Malabika Bharadwaj (P.B Dhirudutta HS School, Nalbari).

The sixth position was shared by three students: Bhargov Phukan (Crescent Academy, Jorhat), Swagata Dutta, (Genius Academy Jr. College, Lakhimpur) and Harsita Borthakur (Kalongpar Vidyapith Jr. College).

The seventh position was shared by eight students. They are: Abanti Roy (B.N College, Dhubri), Annashree Mahanta (Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh), Amitesh Nath (Golaghat Jatiya Mahavidyalay, Golaghat), Dibya Pratam Borah (Azad Academy Jr. College, Lakhimpur), Udita Ishani Kakory (Ramanujan Jr. College, Nagaon), Satabdi Puzari ((Ramanujan Jr. College, Nagaon), Priyangshi Goswami (Renaishance Jr. College, Nagaon) and Parinita Bujar Baruah (Assam Valley Academy Jr. College, Nalbari).

Four students shared the eight position: Alismita Sarania (Krishna Kanta Handique Jr. College, Barpeta), Daijee Nath (Buds Academy Jr. College, Barpeta), Afreen Islam (St. Xavier’s HS School Dibrugarh) and Prapti Baruah, Furkating Jr. College, Golaghat).

Three students shared ninth position. They are: Ojosweta Bachistha Goswami (Bongaigaon HS School (EM Bongaigaon), Apollo Kashyap, (Pragjyotika Jr. College, Jorhat) and Namrata Boruah, (Ramanujan Jr. College, Nagaon).

Six students shared the top 10th position: Chandrika Kalita (Krishna Kanta Handique Jr. College, Barpeta), Ankita Bhuyan (Kirtan Academy Jr. College, Dhemaji), Krishna Bala Das (Halakura HS School, Dhubri), Subhakankhi Attreya (Cressent Academy, Jorhat), Sahab Uddin, (Laluk HS School, Lakhimpur) and Mamina Akhtar (Luit Academy Jr. College, Nalbari).

Pathsala’s Abinash tops Science

Abinash Kalita from Anundoram Barooah Academy at Pathsala in Barpeta district topped the Higher Secondary (Science) final examination.

He obtained 486 out of total 500 marks.

Of 39,574 students appeared for the exam, 34,847 were declared pass. The pass per centage is 88.06%.

Of them 16,928 secured first division, 14,747 second division and 3,172 secured third division.

Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan (Concept Junior College, Nagaon) grabbed the second position with 482 marks.

The third position was secured by Preetpal Bezbaruah (Sai Vikash Junior College, Kamrup Metro) with 481 marks.

The fourth position was shared by two students receiving 479 marks. They are: Nibir Deka (Anundoram Barooah Academy, Barpeta) and Sagar Gowala (Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon)

Ashish Kumar Garg (Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon)secured the fifth position receiving 478 marks.

Three students shared the sixth position receiving 477 marks each. They are Arjun Buragohain (Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh), Ayushi Kabra (Sai Vikash Junior College, Kamrup Metro) and Brenjit Hazarika (Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon).

The seventh position was shared by five students receiving 476 marks each. They are: Subhashish Bhowmick (Goalpara College, Goalpara), Amlan Jyoti Pegu (Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon), Swabnam Gunjan Borah (Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon), Bibhash Kafle (Tezpur Bengali Boys’ HS School, Sonitpur) and Angshumali Sharma (Tezpur Bengali Boys’ H S School, Sonitpur).

Four students grabbed the eight position securing 475 marks each. They are: Monurul Islam Ramanuj Junior College, Nagaon), Chinmoy Nath (Ramanujan Junior college, Nagaon), Aamisha Singh (Ramanujan Junior collge, Nagaon), Himanjali Buragohain (Ramanujan Junior college, Nagaon.

The ninth position was shared by three students receiving 474 marks each, They are: Asifa Naznin Laskar (Maryam Ajmal women’s College of Scientce & Technology, Hojai), Utpal raj Kempri (Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon) and Sibanuj Barkakaty (Arunodoi Academy, Sivasagar).

Four students shared the tenth position receiving 473 marks each. They are: Kunal Talukdar (Anundoram Barooah Academy, Barpeta), Abhijit Choudhury (Krishna Kanta Handique college, Barpeta), Iftikar Ahmed (Ramanujan Junior college, Nagaon) and Ankita Saikia (Ramanujan Junior college, Nagaon).

Krishna Maheswari tops Commerce

Krishna Maheswari from Salt Brook Academy of Dibrugarh has topped the HS final year results in Commerce stream. Krishna got 471 out of total 500.

This year’s pass per centage is 88.18%. Of 17,710 students appeared for the exam, 15,619 were declared pass. Of them 3870 secured first division, 5,415 second and 6,334 students secured third position.

The top second position was grabbed by Harpreet Kaur (Sonari Junior College, Charaideo) with 468 marks. Binita Saha (Ramanuj Gupta Jr College, Cachar) grabbed the third position with 466.

The fourth position was shared by three students. Each student received 465 marks.. They are: Gyan Deep Dowarah (Reliance Junior College, Golaghat),

Surabhi Deb (Sankardev Junior College, Hojai) and MI DAS (Dikrong National Jr College, Lakhimpur).

Three students shared the fifth position reaceiving 460 marks each. They are: Prerona Dowerah (Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh), Astha Chovvdhury (Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh) and Ankur Jyoti Bhuyan (JB College, Jorhat).

The sixth position was shared byb two students receiving 457 marks each. They are: Shruti Jain (Don Bosco HS School, Karbi Anglong) and Kartik Dhariwal (Nagaon Govt Boys’ H S School, Nagaon).

Two students shared the seventh position receiving 454 marks each. They are: Arijit Saha (Bongaigaon College, Bongaigaon) and Rohit Agarwal (RD Junior College, Tinsukia).

The eight position was shared by two students with 453 marks each. They are: Sumita Roy (Vivekananda Junior College, Cachar) and Priya Jain (Nalbari Commerce College, Nalbari).

Four students shared the eight position receiving 453 marks each. They are: Sumita Roy (Vivekananda Junior College, Cachar), Priya Jain (Nalbari Commerce College, Nalbari), Trishna Devi (Nalbari Commerce College, Nalbari) and Megha Mazumder (Sivasagar Junior College, Sivasagar)

Three students shared the ninth position with 452 marks each. They are: Aditya Dutta (Ramanuj Gupta Jr College, Cachar), Simi Das (Gauhati Commerce College, Kamrup Metro) and Sagina Khatoon (Brahamaputra Valley Academy, Lakhimpur).

Three students shared the tenth positions receiving 451 marks each.. They are: Nalini Jamar (NEF College, Kamrup Metro), Sakshi Golchha (KC Das Commerce College, Kamrup Metro) and Madhusudhan Sharma (Dikrong National Jr College, Lakhimpur).