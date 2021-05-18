Jamugurihat char areas face eviction drive 

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, May 17: The Sonitpur district administration had carried out an eviction drive in the char areas of Jamugurihat on Monday.

A team of civil administration under the leadership of Naduar revenue circle officer Akashdeep Kakaty along with Jamuguri police team and a troop of CRPF had visited the site where they had carried out the eviction drive.

According to information, nearly twenty householders have constructed houses encroaching the government land illegally. The householders illegally occupied the land and initiated cultivation as well. The civil administration had destroyed nearly twenty-five houses that were constructed illegally with the help of JCB’s and tractors along with the crops.

But as and when the team reached the site, the householders managed to flee away from the place. Talking to the media persons, the Naduar revenue circle officer said that if the encroachers dare to occupy the government land for the next time, then strict action will be taken against those found involved.

It is to be mentioned here that nearly five hundred doubtful voters and their families were evicted from Dighali Chapori, eastern part of Laletapu, Bharali Chapori, Bhoirabi, Batiamari, etc. The government land was made free from the clutches of the illegal encroachers. But again, the land was encroached.