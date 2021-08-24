Jan Ashirwad Yatra a ‘disaster in the making’: APCC

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday came down heavily on Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal for taking out the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state which he said was a ‘disaster in the making’ in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

The state BJP has been carrying out the three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra from August 21 to August 23 to welcome Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Yatra covering 375.5 km has been proceeding through the party’s organisational districts of Guwahati, Morigaon, Kaliabar, Nagaon, Jorhat and Sivasagar.

Talking to media persons at Rajiv Bhavan here on Monday, Borah said BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra was like an invitation to the 3rd wave of the Covid pandemic which will spell trouble for the people.

“Instead of continuing the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Sonowal should apologise to the people for risking their lives during the Covid pandemic. There are different sets of rules for the BJP and the common people. Though the Covid protocol prohibits gathering of more than 200 people in a meeting, we have seen the gross violation of it by the BJP during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Covid protocols were violated at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, the memorial of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Jalukbari and other places where there were large gatherings. The BJP government finds faults with others but they are the ones who violate the rules with impunity,” Borah said.

Training his guns on the former chief minister, the APCC president said that Sonowal completely failed to solve the problems of the state during his five year tenure.

“Now chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they have stopped illegal drugs and cattle smuggling in Assam. Sarma directly said that the former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal failed to stop the cattle smuggling and drugs business in the state,” Borah also said.

“Despite lots of promises made by the previous government, it failed to fulfill it. Be it the issue of mega dams, ST status to six communities and implementation of Clause VI of Assam Accord, the government failed in every sphere. Sonowal was called the ‘Jatiya Nayak’ but he was a failure. The present BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma is claiming huge success against drug traffickers and cattle smugglers in their first 100 days. What does it mean? Indirectly they are saying that the previous Sarbananda Sonowal government was a failure in dealing with those issues,” he said.

Congress legislature party leader in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia, former Congress MP Paban Singh Ghatowar were among those present in the meeting.