Jana Sampark Abhiyan launched in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BAITHALANGSO, July 6: As part of Jana Sampark Abhiyan launched by BJP in Assam, the Chinthong BJP Mandal Committee, President Joysing Bongrung visited 10 houses under Chinthong MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong and handed over the letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of BJP led government in Assam.

Notably, the Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Prodip Rongpi flagged off the Jana Sampark Abhijan – door to door campaign on June 25 last. During the launch, EM Rongpi said, “We are organising the Jana Sampark Abhijan to meet each and every person and inform them about the plans and programmes executed by BJP government as promised during the 2016 election in Assam.

A letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighting the developmental works and achievement by the BJP in 4 years of governance in Assam will be distributed among the people during the initiative.”

He further urged every booth member to reach out to the people in at least 10 households in their area. The Chinthong Mondal Committee president, Joysing Bongrung visited households in Long-eh Lobui, Kungripi and Lum-marchi while being accompanied by vice president, Mondal Committee, Bidyason Rongphar and general secretary Moniram Kro and Robison Tisso.