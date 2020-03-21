Janata Curfew: All 12 airports of NE will run usually: AAI

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 21: All 12 airports in Northeast that fall under the essential services category will continue to be functional on Sunday during ‘Janata Curfew’, regional executive director (RED) of North Eastern Region (NER) of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Sanjeev Jindal informed here Saturday.

“12 airports in North-East region fall under essential services category. They will be functional tomorrow during ‘Janata Curfew’. There are no plans to close them until now,” Jindal told reporters here.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens to follow “Janata Curfew” on March 22 in his address to the nation on Thursday

Meanwhile, private airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo and Bhutan’s flag carrier Druk Airways have suspended their flights to airports in Assam in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Jindal informed.

Druk Airways suspended its flight from Bhutan’s Paro to Singapore via Guwahati from Saturday till March 29, he said.

SpiceJet suspended its four flights from Kolkata to Assam’s Guwahati and Dibrugarh from March 24 till March 30, while IndiGo cancelled its Agartala-Chennai flight via Guwahati from Sunday till March 28, Jindal said.

Jindal said screening of passengers — including by infrared thermometers — has been further intensified at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and at 11 other airports in Northeast.

“The airport in Guwahati is the only one in the Northeast to operate flights to Singapore and Bhutan but the government has already barred the operation of the international flights,” he said.

Jinadal said Northeast is the only region of India which is the safest zone.

“We are trying our best to remain in that category,” he said.

“We are vigorously sanitising the aircraft, terminal and other buildings, all types of gadgets and furniture. Airport staff and security personnel while working day and night have also taken preventive measures,” he said.