Janata Curfew: Markets shut, vehicles off roads, churches suspend Sunday worship

GUWAHATI, March 22: All shops and business establishments were shut and vehicles were off the roads as millions of people in Assam stayed indoors on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14-hour voluntary curfew began at 7 am, but people stopped venturing out since Saturday night.

“I am joining the #JanataCurfew and staying at home today. Led by the guiding force of PM @narendramodi ji, we are ready to fight COVID-19. Together, we can defeat #Coronavirus,” chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a tweet.

The prime minister’s appeal of the voluntary self-quarantine exempted essential services, but many of the pharmacies too pulled down their shutters in the state.

In both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, the people observed the Janata Curfew obeying the call of the prime Minister by staying indoor to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All commercial and private vehicles were off the road. All shops and business establishments down their shutters. All the roads wore a deserted look.

Meanwhile, fake news about COVID-19 positive cases in social media especially in WhatsApp groups continued to confuse the people of the two hill districts here.

The people of Kheroni, Jengkha, Dongkamukam and Baithalangso in West Karbi Anglong also stayed indoors for the day responding to the call of the prime minister.

The people in Howraghat, Bakalia and Bokajan in Karbi Anglong also maintain social distancing in response to call for Janata Curfew.

The Christian community suspended their services responding to the call for Janata Curfew on Sunday.

Diphu Baptist Church (DBC) pastor Rev. Hilson Singmar said, “Following Janata Curfew we have taken a decision on Saturday to suspend Sunday worship service. Instead everyone will remain indoors and pray with family members.”

“Offerings are collected amongst family members and gospel message was sent through whatsapp. Special prayer to contain coronavirus pandemic were taken up Rev. Singnar informed.

He also informed he and few of the Deacons visited the church and took time for prayer. In the evening home service were held in respective homes, he informed.

At the Cathedral of the Risen Lord, mass was offered in absence of the faithful.

“Due to the Janata Curfew we have instructed the flock to stay indoors. Holy Mass was offered with attendance of priests, nuns and those in the parish compound,” Fr. John Timung, Parish Priest of Diphu parish informed.

Rongchingdon Baptist Church, Rongchingri, here also suspended Sunday worship service, instead the Church members organised prayer service in their respective homes.

In Guwahati, people stayed indoors and all markets and commercial establishments were shut, amid a gloomy weather. The city witnessed a similar picture with empty national highways and closed markets as people largely remained at their homes. A few two-wheelers and private cars were seen on the roads in the morning, primarily out to collect essential items such as milk and bread.

The state breathed a sigh of relief with the second test of the sample of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl turning out to be negative, hours after she tested positive.

Altogether over 1.72 lakh people were screened across Assam till March 21 in wake of the pandemic, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

In its daily bulletin, the department said that 26,094 passengers were screened at the six airports in the state.

While 7,181 travellers were screened at the three land ports — Darranga (Baksa), Mankachar (South Salmara) and Sutarkandi (Karimganj), 1,38,919 persons were screened at other places such as rail stations and bus stands.

The places of worship of various religions, especially churches have remained closed responding to Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’. Most of the churches suspended their regular Sunday worship in response to the call for fighting against the COVID outbreak.

Laymen’s Evalgellical Felloship (LEF) has organised online worship service with its members during the day.

Most of the temples of Guwahati shut down their doors from Sunday to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Basistha temple has closed its doors from Sunday for an indefinite period as a preventive measure to coronavirus. Doloi (priest) of the temple said that the entry for devotees to the temple will remain restricted for an indefinite period. However, daily rituals will not be interrupted.

Balaji temple has also restricted the entry of devotees for an indefinite period from Sunday.

Gorokhiya Gosai Than of Sorbhog under Barpeta district has also closed its doors as a preventive measure against Coronavirus. Several mosques in the city including the Bure jame masjid cancelled its worship in response to the call for Janata Curew.