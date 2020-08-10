Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation sends memo to PM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation established in 2017 to create public awareness and movement to press for a strict population control bill that will stipulate, among others, two-child policy for all. India is forecast to be the most populous country in the world within a decade overtaking China.

With declining resources and a global economic slowdown amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is hard-pressed to support the current population of 1.37 billion people with the herculean task of alleviating poverty.

Resources needed to build world-class infrastructure, a state-of-the-art military, a globally competitive skilled workforce, a modern and accessible healthcare facility etc. gets unduly stressed due to this population explosion. Instead of returning demographic dividends in the process of nation building, the growing population is causing decadence with rising social tension in many parts of the country. Social fault-lines are stressed, giving anti-national forces ample opportunities to create havoc.

The Foundation believes that the only option left before the nation is to bring a legislation for a strict two-child policy for all. On July 11, on the occasion of World Population Day, the JSF sent memoranda to the Prime Minister of India from 162 districts through concerned district officials, demanding to enact a strict Population Control Bill.

A letter signed by 51 eminent personalities was also sent to the PM on July 17 in this regard. On August 10 the Assam Chapter of the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation launched a campaign in Assam by sending memoranda to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Giriraj Singh (Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying), JP Nadda (President, Bharatiya Janta Party) and the Law minister demanding to enact and implement a strict Population Control Bill in the next session of the parliament.

“We want to send a message to Delhi from the Meghdoot Bhawan, on behalf of the people of North East India, we request our prime minster to assure us from the remnants of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day this August 15 that a concrete population control bill will be made soon,” it added.