Japanese Language Diploma Course Launched In Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 4: Nowgong College (autonomous), which is being proposed to be promoted to the state university level, ceremonially launched a Japanese Language diploma course in the college academic schedule on Friday.

The college authority has already completed its process of admission in the diploma course in Japanese Language on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the new course, Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of the college, highlighted the possibilities as well as importance of Japanese language in the days to come and encouraged the students who took admission in the new course.

The alumni of the college and noted scientist of Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, Switzerland – Dr Jagannath Biswakarma graced the occasion as chief guest. Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, co-ordinator of Internal Quality Assurance Cell also spoke on the new course and elaborated about the importance of the foreign language especially to deal with the issues in connection with the foreign affairs as well as others.

The inaugural ceremony was anchored by Prof Nibedita Das, HoD, Department of English, a release added.