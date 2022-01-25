JCCPA Mulls Launching Mass Campaign Against Clause 2.3 of KA Peace Accord

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 24: Joint Coordination Committee for Protection of Autonomy (JCCPA), a platform of various political and social organisations protesting against the Clause 2.3 of MoS signed by six armed organisations of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong with the state and Central governments, have convened a meeting here at Diphu Club.

Leaders of 32 social organisations including the Opposition parties and Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) have participated in the meeting. It may be mentioned here that six armed organisations have signed a tripartite agreement- MoS with the state and Centre on September 4, 2021, for peace.

Clause 2.3 of the MoS where it was proposed that there will be 50 seats in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), of the 50 seats, 34 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, 10 seats open are open for all and 6 seats as nominated.

In the meeting state chairman of Liberal Democratic Party and former minister, Holiram Terang, suggested that a mass campaign should be conducted to pressure the state and Central government to revoke the MoS in the interest of the ST of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Terang said, “From day one of the signing of the MoS, the indigenous hill tribes have been protesting against clause 2.3 and other contentious clauses which are against the interest of the hill tribe people. The BJP government is in favour of majority communities, whereas the smaller communities like the Karbis and other hill tribes of the Northeast are suppressed by the government. The government is trying to abolish the Sixth Schedule (of the Constitution of India). The agreement was signed without taking the sentiment of the hill tribe people and concern of other political parties.”

The president of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Chandra Kanta Terang said that they have invited the BJP to the meeting but the ruling party have not attended. The JCCPA has appealed to the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang to convene an all party meeting to discuss the issue.

Convenor of JCCPA, Khorsing Teron said in sub-paragraph 7 of paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule has given powers to the Autonomous Council of Karbi Anglong like the allocation of seats, creation of new constituencies and qualification of voters to vote and contest in the KAAC election.

Opposition attending the meeting are Congress, ASDC, CPI (ML), NPP, APHLC, HSDC, LDP and AGP and socio-cultural organisations Karbi Cultural Society, students, youth and women. There were altogether 32 political and social organisations in the meeting claimed the organisers.