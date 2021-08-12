JCI Kamrup Elite vaccinates 10,000+ people under the largest vaccination drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Continuing the series of vaccinations camps at various locations in the city, JCI Kamrup Elite has created a new milestone in administering Covid-19 vaccine to more than 10,000 people amidst the second wave of corona pandemic in the largest undergoing vaccination drive.

Starting from June 11, they have organised vaccination camps at Nepali mandir, LICI office, Lokhra , Sonapur Village, Hatigaon, Barsajai, Jyotikuchi, Jajodia Bhawan, Shree Automobiles Paltan Bazar. President Gunjan Harlalka said that the camp is getting huge support from the people. Covishield 1st & 2nd dose are being administered on first come first serve basis for 18 yrs + & 45 yrs + age groups.

Charter president JC Sumeet Sethi said that priority is being given to senior citizens in our camp. Special arrangements have been made for pregnant ladies. Past zone president JCI Senator Harsh Jhunjhunwala, Immediate past zone president JC Rajesh Gangwal, Zone director programme JC Sumit Jhawar, president Pathfinders JC Pooja Jain graced the camp with their presence. They praised the wonderful camp arrangements. Secretary Romit Jain was all praises for the project chairperson JC Abhinandan Sogani,who is rendering his selfless service with a dedicated spirit deserve for making the initiative successful.