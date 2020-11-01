JE found dead in back seat of car in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 31: Biraj Das, a junior engineer of PWD (buildings division) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his vehicle near the Garmur PWD office here on Saturday.

Garmur police outpost in charge Ananta Gogoi said that Das was found lying in the back seat of the car by some people at about 6 PM. They had informed the police.

Gogoi said that Das was an employee of PWD and belonged to Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district.

He said that from preliminary investigation no injury marks were evident and that a post mortem would reveal the cause of death.

A source said that the family of Das had arrived from Gaurisagar.

He further said that it was not confirmed but Das was likely serving in Sivasagar PWD, after a recent transfer.