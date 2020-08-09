JFA demands probe into scribe’s mysterious death

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA), while expressing shock over the mysterious death of Tinsukia based scribe Bijendeep Tanti, demanded a high-level probe into the incident. Engaged with a private channel (News Time Assam), Bijendeep was found dead at his rented office room on Saturday.

Notably, he ran a facebook portal named Din Pratidin Northeast. He left behind his wife and two children with other relatives. As per information, the locals first spotted the body lying on the floor of the office who then immediately call the police.

The police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and have started an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased journalist informed that Bijen had left home 3 days earlier to meet Digboi MLA Suren Phukan after which he never returned.

“Bijendeep Tanti becomes the eleventh Assam based media person, we have lost during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria adding that earlier senior journalist Prakash Kr Jha, printer-publisher Rantu Das, scribes Ripul Kalita, Manik Sarma, Pijush Kanti Das, Mozahedul Haque, Padmeswar Chitrakar, Bhaskar Dutta, Pranjal Hazarika and Dimpi Kashyap died in different medical emergencies.