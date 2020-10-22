JFA expresses grief over Tripura scribe’s demise

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) expressed profound grief over the demise of west Tripura based video journalist Jitendra Debbarma (46), who succumbed to Covid-19 aggravated complications on October 20 last.

Notably, Debbarma who worked for the Kakborok cable television channel named ChiniKhorang, developed Covid-19 like symptoms on Monday and was admitted to Khumulwng hospital.

Hailing from Balaramthakur Para in Jirania locality, the soft spoken scribe left behind two minor daughters and a host of relatives. Debbarma is also the first scribe in Tripura to succumb to Covid-19 complications and third across northeast India.

Earlier Assam lost two journalists namely Dhaneswar Rabha (35) and Ashim Dutta (65) to the virus infections. Rabha, who was treated at Guwahati medical college hospital, became the first scribe in the region to die of Covid-19 on September 6. Barak valley’s senior journalist Dutta passed away at Silchar medical college hospital on September 7.

Till date, nearly 50 working journalists in India have lost their lives to Covid-19, whereas the worldwide media corona-casualties have touched the 400 mark. JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria, while terming the scribes as corona-warriors repeated its appeal to every media person to be careful and cautious while reporting the pandemic from the ground.