Jhankar lynching case: Court awards lifer to 12 convicts

Justice after seven years

HT Bureau

GOLAGHAT/ DIPHU, Feb 28: Karbi Anglong district and sessions judge AU Ahmed on Friday awarded life imprisonment to all 12 convicts in Jhankar Saikia mob lynching case. The court has pronounced it’s judgment on Monday declaring all the accused as guilty.

The court has acquitted four accused namely havildar Haren Bora, assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Chandra Nath, Dilip Teron and Sarthe Bey. The court has also found one as juvenile.

“The court has declared the quantum of punishment against 12 convicted persons. Under section 302 IPC the court was pleased to sentence life imprisonment, under section 323 of IPC 6 month imprisonment and 1 month imprisonment under section 341 of IPC and 6 months imprisonment under section 147 of IPC to the 12 convicted persons,” special public prosecutor Durga Prasad Jaiswal told reporters after the judgement.

“It is a case where in a boy of 19 years old was fisted and kicked to death in presence of his father. He fought with death for almost four days but he could not survive. Over a tiny matter school going boy was assaulted in broad day light in public place in presence of thousand people mercilessly. None came forward with an appeal requesting the culprits not to assault him” the court said while pronouncing the quantum of punishment.

“A great question has come to my mind as to how an atmosphere can be brought in our society where a boy like the deceased would not loss life in such manner. A message must go to society indicating that wrong doers cannot go unpunished” the court said.

“I do hereby order the convicted accused persons namely Robinson Teron, Biswajit Hanse, Sarsing Teron, Sanjoy Rongphar, Bikram Tisso, Junsing Teron, Binong Terang, Sarlongri Terang, Philipson Taro, Hitesh Rava, Enus Timung and Mangal Sing Rangphar to suffer rigorous imprisonment of six months for the section 147 of the IPC, rigorous imprisonment of one month for the section 341 of the IPC, rigorous imprisonment of six months for the section 323 of the IPC and rigorous imprisonment of life and to pay fine of Rs. 2,000 in default simple imprisonment of two months for the section 302 of the IPC. Sentences will run concurrently,” the court said in its order.

The court also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) of Karbi Anglong to pay adequate financial assistance under victim compensation scheme as laid down in the section 357 A of the CrPC to the father of the deceased.

In this regard the court ordered Karbi-Anglong DLSA secretary to hold inquiry in Jorhat circuit house to determine the amount of compensation and to dispose of the inquiry within one month.

Jhankar, a BA first year student of Diphu Govt College, and his father Haren Chandra Saikia, a lawyer, at Diphu was allegedly beaten up at Diphu town by a group of auto-rickshaw drivers on June 25, 2013 after they reportedly refused to pay Rs 30 instead of the “legitimate” fare of Rs 20. As the auto drivers were thrashing both father and son, a few bystanders called police but the cops allegedly pushed the youth towards the mob.

Jhankar, critically injured in the scuffle, was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injury on July 1. The Diphu police station has registered a case No 95/13 under sections 294, 325, 307, 109, 147, 148, 149, 337, 338, 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The judgment is not satisfactory. We expressed grief over the death of Jhankar Saikia, but the court has not judged the actual perpetrators and how Jhankar Sakia was killed. The court also said two of the convicted persons during the time of incident their images captured in the video footage, but the court could not bring out evidence or proof to show their involvement. We say they are not involved. If they are really involved and prosecuted under section 341 and 320 of IPC, their punishment cannot go beyond 1 year of imprisonment. But in no way the two convicted persons cannot be punished under Section 302 of IPC of life imprisonment,” defense lawyer Manas Sarania told reporters.

“We will soon move the Gauhati High Court. Surely they will get proper justice,” Sarania said.

“Two main accused Burlong Terang and Givsong Timung are still absconding. How can the court pass the judgement without arresting the main accused,” questioned another lawyer Dilip Deka.

Two convicted persons Enush Timung and Sanjoy Rongphar said, “Without any proof we were just arrested and convicted. Is this how the court is giving judgment without any valid proof or evidence to show our involvement,”

“Till now the actual persons involved are still absconding,” they said.

“We were not at all involved in the incident. The next day we only went to Diphu police station to know why our names have been there. But the police arrested us. You tell us if suppose your sons or daughters are being arrested for no fault, how will be your feelings. If the son of a judge happens to be arrested then what judgment will he passés. So I request that proper justice should be made without any bias,” they also said.