Jharbari residents face water scarcity in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 1: Locals from greater Jharbari area along the Indo-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar are facing acute drinking water scarcities due to drying out of wells for last few months which led the residents to lead life under miserable condition.

It is known that natural drying up wells has been creating scarcity of acute drinking waters.

People from the area are facing trouble while carrying water from distant places.

Water level in the wells has reduced to 70-80 feet which has become difficult for the villagers to draw water from the wells.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar East LAC MLA Lawrence Islary visited the area on Sunday and immediately officials from Public Health Engineering (PHE) rushed to the area on Monday.

Local people alleged that the PHE department constructed a pipe water supply scheme at the Old Auguri few years ago, but the villagers were not getting any water from that arrangement till date.