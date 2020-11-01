Jishnu Barua takes charge as new chief secy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: Senior IAS officer Jishnu Barua took over as the new chief secretary of Assam replacing Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Krishna who took the charge of the chief secretary in December last year has retired on Saturday.

Barua is a 1988 batch IAS officer. Before being appointed as the chief secretary of the state, he was serving as the additional chief secretary of the state government.

Barua said that his top priorities are to successfully implement the New Bodo Accord and put an order in the entire revenue system of Assam.

“The top priorities are to put an order into the entire revenue system as I have been already working towards that. We are distributing the pattas. Secondly, we will ensure that all the records we have signed with the various insurgents’ groups are properly and successfully implemented,” Barua said.

Meanwhile, secretariat administration department (SAD) organised a farewell meeting for the Kumar Sanjay Krishna at Janata Bhawan. The meeting was also held to welcome the new chief secretary Jishnu Barua.

Apart from a host of bureaucrats who attended the meeting, deputy commissioners from many districts joined it digitally.

Kumar Sanjay Krishna, in his speech, reminisced his service days and said that he was fortunate to hold many important portfolios. He thanked everyone for help and cooperation extended during his tenure of 35 years.

He also appealed to all the officers to be sincere and dedicated in their work. An IAS officer of 1985 batch Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, he served as the chief secretary of Assam for the last 10 months.

Jishnu Barua dwelled upon his long association with Kumar Sanjay Krishna since college days and threw light upon the multifarious qualities that he has. He also wished him for all his future endeavours.

Additional chief secretaries VS Bhaskar, Maninder Singh, Paban Kumar Borthakur and Syedain Abbasi were also present on the dais.