Jishnu Baruah new chief secretary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Senior IAS officer Jishnu Baruah was appointed as the new chief secretary of Assam government on Friday, an official release here said.

Baruah, who is currently serving as the additional chief secretary for home and political, revenue and disaster management and Assam Accord Implementation departments, will take over as the state’s chief secretary on Saturday, the release said.

The 1998 batch IAS officer will succeed present chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retires on October 31.

Krishna was appointed as the chief secretary in December, 2019 after the retirement of Alok Kumar.