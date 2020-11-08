Jitendra Singh, Ripun Bora, Gaurav Gogoi detained

Cong protests against Farmers Bill in Mangaldai

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Nov 7: Former Union minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and dozens of congress leaders were detained from here on Saturday for staging a protest against the ‘anti-farmers’ Bills passed by NDA government in the Centre.

Police have also arrested MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former minister Rakibul Hussain, former minister Basanta Das, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and several other leaders of the opposition party.

“District Mangaldoi, Assam Police arrested me along with other Assam leaders when tractor rally was being organised against the anti farmers act,” Jitendra Singh said in a tweet after his detention.

“Today, I participated in the Tractor rally at Mangaldoi town to protest against the recently enacted Anti Farmer & Farm Labourer Agrarian Laws by the Central govt. Leaders of Assam Congress & DCC, thousands of people also participated,” he tweeted.

The protest was organised by Darrang District Congress Committee (DDCC) blowing a poll bugle for the upcoming 2021 assembly elections slated in April next year.

The Congress leaders took out a Kishan Tractor Rally cum Protest Rally towards DC office from Rajib Bhawan campus.

Police arrested all the leaders when the protestors tried to overcome the bamboo barricades placed near Ram Janaki temple chariali towards DC office.

Notably, Darrang district administration had rejected the application of Darrang District Congress Committee for permission to hold a Kishan Tractor Rally citing section 144 of CRPC prohibiting assemble of five or more persons in public places.

In his address, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh termed Darrang as ‘Veer Bhumi’.

“The peasants of Darrang fought against the British East India Company in 1894 against their anti-farmer policy. And it is the time again to fight against the same,” Singh, who is also in-charge of Assam PCC, said.

Former MLA and senior leader Rana Goswami commemorated the supreme sacrifices of the farmers of Pathorughat.

Addressing the party workers, MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP-led governments in the Centre and in the state for their pro-corporate policies.

“Congress is inevitable for all-round development of the state,” he said.

Gogoi also demanded the government to book the culprits involved in raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan on Thursday.